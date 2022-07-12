Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

