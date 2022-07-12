Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

