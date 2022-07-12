Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

