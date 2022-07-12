Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

