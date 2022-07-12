Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 502,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,798,000 after purchasing an additional 239,403 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

NYSE:ANET opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

