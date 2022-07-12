Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,785 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $65,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WY opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

