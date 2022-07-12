Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,079 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

