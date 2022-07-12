Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 76,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CM opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
