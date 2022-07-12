Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.