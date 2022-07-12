Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

