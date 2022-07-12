Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,305.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,326.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,175.35 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

