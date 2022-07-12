Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 213,493.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,035,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after buying an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $9,686,540. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

