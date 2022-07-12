Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

