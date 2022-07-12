Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 1.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.