Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

