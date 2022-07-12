Cerity Partners LLC Sells 16,872 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

