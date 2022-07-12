Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

