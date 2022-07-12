Cerity Partners LLC Sells 42,499 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,499 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.