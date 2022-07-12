Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,714 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.19, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.