Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

