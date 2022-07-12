Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

