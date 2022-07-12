Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

COO stock opened at $304.56 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

