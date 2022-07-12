Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cerner by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.