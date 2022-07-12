Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

