Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives $1.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWBHF. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
