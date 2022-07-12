Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives $1.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWBHF. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.