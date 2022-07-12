Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $637.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $637.89.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $453.39 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

