Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $637.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $637.89.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $453.39 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
