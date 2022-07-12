Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

