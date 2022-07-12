Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

NYSE:CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

