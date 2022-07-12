China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Shares Down 4.4%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 102,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

