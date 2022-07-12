China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE LFC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Life Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 287,321 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

