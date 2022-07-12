China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NYSE LFC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
