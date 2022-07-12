China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Down 3.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

