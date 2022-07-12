CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

TSE:CIX opened at C$13.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$13.22 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.