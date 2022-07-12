Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. 473,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 517,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 100.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 115,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 138.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.