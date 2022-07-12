Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. 473,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 517,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
