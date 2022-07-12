Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

