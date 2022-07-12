Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $52.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.