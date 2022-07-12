CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CMC Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

