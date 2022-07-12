Comparing 23andMe (ME) and Its Rivals

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is one of 945 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 23andMe to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

23andMe has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 23andMe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22% 23andMe Competitors -3,125.81% -135.90% -9.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 23andMe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 23andMe Competitors 2714 12440 38586 611 2.68

23andMe presently has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.83%. Given 23andMe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 23andMe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million -$217.49 million -4.27 23andMe Competitors $1.85 billion $248.38 million -1.28

23andMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe. 23andMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

23andMe competitors beat 23andMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

