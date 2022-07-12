Comparing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 27.97 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 16.27 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aurora Innovation and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 349.51%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.78, suggesting a potential upside of 80.86%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Samsara.

Summary

Samsara beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.