Comparing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Captor Capital and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 992.72%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 0.30 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

