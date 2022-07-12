Comparing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and Oyster Point Pharma

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.84%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.26) -9.00 Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.79 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.89

Oyster Point Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -26.45% -23.92% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -116.58% -68.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

