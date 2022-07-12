Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.