Contrasting HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HPIL alerts:

0.0% of HPIL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of HPIL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HPIL and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%.

Volatility and Risk

HPIL has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HPIL and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HPIL N/A N/A N/A AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HPIL and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HPIL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgileThought $158.67 million 1.67 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

HPIL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Summary

HPIL beats AgileThought on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HPIL (Get Rating)

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focusses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HPIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.