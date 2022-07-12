Contrasting IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.23 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 168.19 -$100.61 million N/A N/A

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 375.85%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -17.45% -13.08%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

