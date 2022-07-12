Contrasting Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Principal Solar alerts:

52.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Principal Solar and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.45% 10.71% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.54 $248.06 million $2.29 17.49

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Principal Solar and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 9.06, suggesting that its share price is 806% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.