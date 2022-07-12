Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Up 1.3%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.80. Approximately 135,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 71,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPLF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$465.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01.

In other Copperleaf Technologies news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,000. Also, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,801,971.12.

About Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.