Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 7,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 76,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

