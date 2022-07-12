Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $16.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of CPG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

