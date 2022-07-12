CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.31.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.