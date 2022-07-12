Critical Analysis: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -86.00% -39.95% -26.29% Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78%

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 9.29 -$42.94 million ($1.42) -9.56 Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 7.85 -$73.52 million ($21.42) -0.20

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 421.07%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.