Critical Analysis: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) versus New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89% New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.47 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -1.52 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 79.03 $70,000.00 $0.02 77.04

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats New Concept Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

